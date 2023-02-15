Manatee sheriff: 4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of Bradenton 15-year-old

According to detectives, the teens were selling a gun when the robbery and shooting happened.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Four teens have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy back in November, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports.

An investigation led detectives with the homicide investigative unit to identify and interview multiple people who were at the scene of the shooting in Bradenton. They were able to develop probable cause to charge 18-year-old Uriel Carrillo along with a 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old.

The teen boy who was shot and killed appears to have been shot in self-defense, but deputies say evidence revealed the group was engaged in a robbery at the time of the shooting.

According to detectives, the teens were selling a gun when the robbery and shooting happened.

All were arrested and are facing a felony-murder charge, except for Carrillo who is charged with accessory after the fact.

The 15-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital following the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The agency says one of its deputies heard gunshots just after midnight on Nov. 24 in the area of 28th and 29th avenues and discovered unspecified evidence. A witness reportedly told the deputy they saw a man run off but couldn't say which direction.