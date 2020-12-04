BRADENTON, Fla. — Correction: The teenager shot and taken to the hospital is 15-years-old; was previously reported as 17-years-old.

A teenager is dead and another is in the hospital after they were shot Saturday night.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported shooting at 5916 13th Street Court East in Bradenton and found two teenagers who had been shot after deputies say they had an argument with another man.

One of the teenagers, a 16-year-old, died at the scene. The other teenager, a 15-year-old, was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening bullet wound to his arm.

Authorities say the shooter is a black male in his 20s. He reportedly ran from the area and authorities are still searching for him. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, April 11.

The names of the teenagers are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

