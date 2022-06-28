Manatee deputies issue arrest warrant for 2014 cold case murder

Detectives say Pedro "Pedico" Garcia shot and killed 25-year-old Samuel Conde during a gang-related fight.

BRADENTON, Fla. — An alleged gang-related murder in Bradenton was left unsolved for nearly eight years. Now, Manatee County deputies say they've identified the man responsible.

The sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Pedro "Pedico" Garcia for the 2014 murder of 25-year-old Samuel Conde. Garcia, officials say, already is currently serving time in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for firearm convictions.

Detectives say Garcia faces a charge of second-degree murder following years of investigation and recent interviews.

Conde was killed in the early hours of Dec. 20, 2014, when a group of people was gathered at 3704 9th Street East. Deputies say this location was known as a place to illegally buy beer after area bars had closed for business.

According to the sheriff's office, a fight between rival gang members broke out, leading to Conde getting shot and killed.

Detectives say Conde was a known member of the SUR 13 gang and because the shooting involved a rival gang, witnesses "remained tight lipped."