Do you recognize these guys? Police say they stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes

Credit: Bradenton Police Department
BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are asking for help finding three men they say broke into a gas station and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on July 15 at the Shell gas station on Cortez Road.

Police say the men used a rock to break the glass front door before walking in and loading cigarettes into a garbage bag. They took a total of 39 cartons, valued at $2,973, according to the department.

Officers say the men were inside the store for about one minute and left in a 2021-22 Hyundai Elantra. The car was described as having black rims and a license plate covered with a towel or shirt.

The men were wearing black hoodies, dark-colored pants and gloves, police described in a release. One of the men had bright blue laces on his sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows anything about the case is asked to contact Detective Sherry Nichols at (941) 932-9316 or email her at sherry.nichols@bradentonpd.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

