Bradenton police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash

Around 6:40 a.m., a car going south on 14th Street West hit a person crossing the road near 21st Avenue West, police said in a news release.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department traffic unit is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., a car going south on 14th Street West hit a person crossing the road near 21st Avenue West, police said in a news release. The car left the scene and continued southbound.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary information indicates the suspected vehicle is a dark-colored BMW or Honda with front hood and side damage.