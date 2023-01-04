Bradenton police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department traffic unit is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning.
Around 6:40 a.m., a car going south on 14th Street West hit a person crossing the road near 21st Avenue West, police said in a news release. The car left the scene and continued southbound.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said preliminary information indicates the suspected vehicle is a dark-colored BMW or Honda with front hood and side damage.
Anyone who may have been in the area or has additional information regarding the crash or suspect vehicle should contact Officer Shelby Gardner with the Bradenton Police Department traffic unit at 941-932-9300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.