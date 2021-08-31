Police investigating drive-by shooting that injured 14-year-old

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is working to determine what motivated a drive-by shooting that left a 14-year-old injured Tuesday.
According to a press release, officers responded to a call for the shooting at a home in the 600 block of 21st Road East where they found the teen had been shot in the leg.
Police say the 14-year-old was driven to Manatee Memorial Hospital where they received treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Juan Vaquera-Torres at 941-932-9308 or email bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.