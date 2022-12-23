x
Crime

Charges upgraded to DUI manslaughter in deadly Bradenton crash

The pedestrian was sent to Blake Medical Center where they died three days later.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department
Nicole Brennan, 50, arrested on DUI manslaughter charge.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A woman is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge following a crash that happened on Monday, Dec. 19, the Bradenton Police Department announced.

Nicole Brennan, 50, was driving around 6:30 p.m. on Monday near 14th Avenue West and 26th Street West when she was accused of hitting a pedestrian, police say.

That person was transported to Blake Medical Center where they died three days later, according to the police department.

Police said Brennan refused to submit a Breath Alcohol Test and was arrested at the scene for DUI crash with serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance. A warrant for a blood sample was obtained, authorities say, and the results of toxicology tests are pending. 

Following the person's death, the charge was upgraded to DUI manslaughter. Brennan's bond was set at $101,500 upon the initial arrest when she bonded out on Dec. 20.

She has since been arrested for the new charge.

