BRADENTON, Fla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the Bradenton grandmother accused of killing her grandson.

Bradenton police have charged Lillian Parks with second-degree murder. Once released from medical care, police will take her into custody.

Police said Parks made spontaneous comments to officers that she purposely overdosed her 30-year-old grandson. She said she thinks she will die soon, and nobody will be there to take care of her grandson, who has disabilities.

Officers found Joel Parks dead Sept. 22 in their Riverfront Drive home.

As of Wednesday morning, police say Parks is still being treated and evaluated.

