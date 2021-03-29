'Juvenile suspect' identified in deadly shooting of Bradenton man

Detectives have not yet announced any arrests.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man died at the hospital after being shot Sunday night on 5th Street West near 19th Avenue West.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Responding officers say they found 38-year-old Julio A. Reyes with a gunshot wound.

First responders rushed him to a hospital, but they say he did not survive.

The Bradenton Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff's Office are investigating his death. Investigators say they have identified a "juvenile suspect" – but they have not released any additional information.

No arrests have yet been announced.

Anyone with tips should call Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or click here.