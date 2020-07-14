Bradenton man sentenced to 22 years in prison after 3-month-old's death

Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

A 28-year-old Bradenton man was sentenced to 22 years in prison following the 2017 death of a 3-month-old baby.

Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo, 28, was found guilty in March 2020 of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The sentencing stems from an aggravated battery case in December 2017 when the child's mother called 911 to report that her 3-month-old son was not breathing and unresponsive. The mother told detectives she had been driven to a nail salon by her boyfriend, Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo, and the child was also in the car.

When the woman called him to pick her up, he arrived with the child in the car and the mother said the child was lifeless and felt slightly cold to the touch. When the woman called 911, Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo ran from the scene because he had three warrants out of Lee County, detectives said.

The child was flown to All Children's Hospital for treatment. Doctors there told detectives there was suspected abuse of the child. A medical examiner's report showed the manner of death was homicide (assaulted by other persons).

Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo spoke with detectives on Dec. 28, 2017, and was charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect because of the child's injuries, investigators said. The child died on Dec. 29, 2017, and the charge was updated to aggravated manslaughter of a child following the medical examiner's report.

Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: