Bradenton police arrest middle school student accused of making bomb threat

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department arrested a 14-year-old accused of threatening to bring a bomb to his school and kill two employees.

The Sugg Middle School student made the threats in an Instagram video chat which was seen by multiple students, the police department said in a news release.

Police explain the threats were made at around 11:30 p.m. Monday and relayed to the agency.

"Out of an abundance of caution, extra BPD officers were present at the school this morning, in addition to the School Resource Officer assigned to Sugg Middle School," the police department explained in the release.

The student and his parents were contacted at their home overnight. The teen reportedly admitted to making the threat, as a "joke." But threats like these are taken seriously, police said.

As a result of the threats, the 14-year-old was charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner – which is a second-degree felony.