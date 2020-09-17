Deputies investigating after 21-year-old woman found dead in Bradenton mobile home park

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after 12:40 p.m. when first responders arrived at the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park.
The sheriff's office said no further details about the woman's injuries or what lead up to her death are being released at this time. The sheriff's office said the death investigation is now a possible homicide investigation.
Detectives say they have a person of interest and are investigating several leads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
