Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel

Investigators say Steven Cozens was charged with second-degree murder after he admitted to killing the woman.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a 26-year-old woman dead and wrapped up in a bed sheet. She "suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body," the sheriff's office wrote.

Homicide detectives say they identified Steven Cozens as a person of interest after investigating. According to the sheriff's office, he was later located and admitted to killing the woman.

Cozens was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.