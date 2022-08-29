x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel

Investigators say Steven Cozens was charged with second-degree murder after he admitted to killing the woman.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Steven Cozens

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a 26-year-old woman dead and wrapped up in a bed sheet. She "suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body," the sheriff's office wrote.

Homicide detectives say they identified Steven Cozens as a person of interest after investigating. According to the sheriff's office, he was later located and admitted to killing the woman.

Cozens was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office did not release details about the woman or her relationship with Cozens. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

19-year-old man accused of pointing rifle at Haines City police officers during traffic stop, authorities say

Before You Leave, Check This Out