Manatee sheriff: Man arrested for murder after eluding authorities for 4 years

Jarvis Isom Jr. was shot and killed in December 2017 outside the front door of a Bradenton nightclub.

BRADENTON, Fla. — He's been wanted for more than four years for murder and has managed to elude authorities all this time — until now, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Demetrius Gabriel, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a traffic stop in Miami. He was booked in the Miami-Dade County jail on multiple charges, including the murder of Jarvis Isom Jr.

The sheriff's office says the killing happened just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017. A fight broke out just outside the front door of the Spot 26 nightclub on 26th Street West in Bradenton.

As a result, the 30-year-old Isom was shot in the head after someone fired at least two shots into the entranceway of the club. Isom was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Days later, detectives identified Gabriel as the suspected shooter and a warrant for his arrest was issued on the charge of murder.

Detectives said because Gabriel knew he was wanted, he ran away from Manatee County and was able to elude law enforcement for more than four years.

The traffic stop, however, put an end to his hiding, according to the sheriff's office.