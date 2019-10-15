BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police are warning residents to keep an eye on their finances after three skimmers were found at two local gas stations.

Officers said one skimmer was found at the Marathon Station located at 1832 Manatee Ave. E. The other two skimmers were found less than five minutes away at the BP Station located at 2790 Manatee Ave E.

“Anyone who has used their credit/debit cards at either of these locations should monitor their accounts accordingly for any suspicious activity,” officers urged in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Bradenton Police also want to remind residents of safety tips to remember the next time you’re at the gas pump:

Make sure the seal on the gas pump isn’t broken.

Wiggle the ATM card reader to see if it’s loose. If it is, it’s likely the card reader has been tampered with.

If you still feel suspicious about paying at the pump, just pay inside.

The skimmers were located on Tuesday during an operation that included the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Bradenton Police Department, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

