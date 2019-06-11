BRADENTON, Fla. — Investigators want to know who threw Molotov coc ktails into a Bradenton apartment on Thursday.

Officers said when they got to the apartment, they found the windows broken -- with thick, black smoke pouring out.

But they don't think it was an accident.

They said it looked like three Molotov cocktails had been thrown into the home.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Jeff Beckley at (941) 932-9356 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

Crime Stoppers must be notified before law enforcement to be eligible for the reward.

