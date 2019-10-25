BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police say blurry neighborhood surveillance video captured the man they say killed 30-year-old Michael Briles.

The killing happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17 at a home in the 2400 block of 11th Street West.

The video shows a man slowing walking up to the door, go inside and then run from the apartment. Detectives say the video also shows the man's car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or click here.

