BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Police said witnesses saw Miguel Alvarado arguing with Alfonso Jimenez when he was shot.

Investigators said when they arrived at the scene they found Jimenez dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said they have an arrest warrant for Alvarado and are searching for him.

Police described Alvarado as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet five inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Curulla at (941) 932-9300 or email information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM.

They can also stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or emailing an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

