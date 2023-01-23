Bradenton police: 4 in custody after 3 hurt in shooting

According to Bradenton police, nearby officers heard the shots and then saw a blue car speeding down the road.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police in Bradenton are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left three people injured.

It happened just after 5 p.m., starting at a home near 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail.

Bradenton police said there’s no threat to the public now that they have four people in custody. They believe all are connected to the shooting.

It was terrifying for neighbors to witness firsthand, one eyewitness telling 10 Tampa Bay, “I just heard a lot, a lot of shooting…like a machine gun.”

Police heard the shooting, too. According to Bradenton Police Public Information Officer Meredith Frameli, nearby officers heard the shots and then saw a blue car speeding down the road.

“Officers followed that vehicle which crashed a couple of blocks away at 13th Avenue West,” Frameli said.

Specifically, the blue car crashed into another moving car, but no one inside the other car was injured.

Frameli said three of the four jumped out of the car and ran away from police. However, all were ultimately caught by police with the help of a K-9.

Now, with an investigation underway, police are looking to the public for help.

“We do always ask that anyone who sees something or has any information about a shooting come forward,” Framelli said.

At this time, the four people in custody are being questioned by police. Police say learning what led to the shooting is part of an active investigation.