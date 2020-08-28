4-year-old hit by bullet as 2 men get into a shootout at Bradenton intersection

The child was riding in a car with his mom, deputies say.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A small child was hit by a bullet when two men began shooting at each other Wednesday night in Manatee County.

It happened around 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of 27th Street East and 30th Avenue East in Bradenton.

A woman was driving south on 27th Street East when her car was hit by multiple bullets, and one of them struck her 4-year-old son in the shoulder while he rode in the back seat. The child was rushed to Tampa General Hospital. He has since been treated and released. He's expected to make a full recovery.

A search is underway for the gunmen. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, one of them is described as a Black man, roughly 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. He's described as thin and was wearing a plain white t-shirt. The other shooter is described as a Black man, who was wearing dark clothing and running south.

An investigation is underway, and detectives are trying to develop leads. Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

