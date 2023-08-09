Police: Teen arrested for attempted murder following hit-and-run in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday night for attempted murder following a hit-and-run crash earlier that day, according to Bradenton police.
Police said the teen and a 35-year-old got into an argument shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of West 75th Street and West Manatee Avenue. The teen reportedly drove away before turning around and intentionally hitting the 35-year-old before driving away again.
Police said the teen left the vehicle and ran away on foot. He was found sometime Tuesday night.
The 35-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and is in critical condition but stable, police said.
In addition to attempted murder, the teen was charged with hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and no valid driver’s license with serious bodily injury.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.