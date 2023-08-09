Police: Teen arrested for attempted murder following hit-and-run in Bradenton

The teen reportedly drove away before turning around and intentionally hitting the 35-year-old before driving away again.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday night for attempted murder following a hit-and-run crash earlier that day, according to Bradenton police.

Police said the teen and a 35-year-old got into an argument shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of West 75th Street and West Manatee Avenue. The teen reportedly drove away before turning around and intentionally hitting the 35-year-old before driving away again.

Police said the teen left the vehicle and ran away on foot. He was found sometime Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and is in critical condition but stable, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, the teen was charged with hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and no valid driver’s license with serious bodily injury.

The case remains under investigation.