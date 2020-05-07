x
crime

Three people shot in Bradenton Sunday afternoon

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Credit: AP

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police say three people were shot Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of MLK Avenue E.

Officers say the injuries of those shot are non-life-threatening.

Detectives remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

