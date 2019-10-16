BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton woman was arrested after police say she hit her 13-year-old child with a broom handle.
Bradenton police say Tabitha Rhodes disciplined her 13-year-old with a metal broom handle on Oct. 6. When the handle broke, Rhodes continued to hit the child and caused "significant injury," according to police.
Rhodes is charged with aggravated child abuse.
