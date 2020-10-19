Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead at Brandon apartment complex

BRANDON, Fla. — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at an apartment complex Sunday evening.
Witnesses called 911 around 8:45 p.m. after hearing gunshots outside an apartment complex located in the 2200 block of Kendall Springs Court in Brandon. A search on Google Maps identifies the complex as Lake Kathy Apartments.
When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot.
"Details surrounding this case are very limited at this time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Detectives are currently processing evidence and interviewing residents to determine who's behind this attack that left a man dead and a family grieving."
If anyone has information on this case, contact the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.
