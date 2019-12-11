OCALA, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 22-year-old Ocala man who they say downloaded child pornography.

Investigators have charged Brandon Tylor Green with 20 counts of child pornography.

Detectives say they got a tip in October with an IP address where the user was viewing child porn. Investigators say they then identified Brandon Green as a potential suspect.

Detective Shannon Wiles made contact with Green, who authorities claim admitted to downloading the images because he "was curious to see what child pornography looked like."

Green is being held in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond.

