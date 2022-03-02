Brandon Isabelle pleads not guilty to murder of 2-day-old child Kennedy Hoyle, mother

Isabelle's attorney confirmed the not-guilty plea, citing possible police coercion into admission of guilt. Hoyle's body has not been found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Isabelle, father of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, pleaded "not guilty" to first-degree murder charges Monday in relation to the then-two-day-old and her mother, 27 year-old Danielle Hoyle, his attorney confirms.

Isabelle appeared in court for the first time Monday since his arrest on Wednesday, February 2.

Attorney Lauren Fuchs, representing Isabelle, said more information is needed in the case, and that her office is looking into whether Memphis police may have coerced a guilty admission from Isabelle.

Isabelle was also granted a reset to February 15 for his next court appearance.

The Memphis Police Department said in a tweet Wednesday that Isabelle had been arrested and charged with the two counts of murder.

A police affidavit said Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle Hoyle into the E. Levi Road and Sedgwick Street area and shooting her. Isabelle also admitted to taking the child out of the car, driving her to Island Park and the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp, where he tossed the child into the water.

Isabelle also told police he tossed the gun he shot Hoyle with into the Mississippi River and Wolf River Delta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Hoyle after she was reported missing when her mother was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

Police said Hoyle has not been found, but they are continuing to search for her possible remains.

According to a police affidavit, an officer was looking for stolen vehicles on Monday, January 31 around 11 p.m. when they found a tan Chevy Cruze with the driver side window broken out.

The affidavit said the officer ran the tag which showed that the car belonged to Danielle Hoyle. Police then called Hoyle's family, who told police they had not heard from her and that she left the house earlier with her two-day-old daughter.

The affidavit said while officers were making contact with the family, an officer found a woman shot in her head laying outside of the car off the road. That woman was identified as Hoyle. The two-day-old child wasn't found on the scene.

A male has been detained. He is known to the victims.

The search continues for Kennedy Hoyle.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.



If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.