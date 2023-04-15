Brandon man accused of multiple sex crimes including possession of child, animal pornography

Detectives began an undercover operation back in May 2022 to identify adults trying to exploit children online.

BRANDON, Fla. — An investigation that began nearly one year ago led to the arrest of a Brandon man that now faces more than 200 charges connected to sex crimes.

Austin Hoffman, 28, was arrested and charged for crimes including possession of child and animal pornography, and recently, sex with minors, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Detectives began investigating Hoffman during an undercover operation with the intent to identify adults attempting to exploit children online. During the investigation, an undercover detective posed as a juvenile online and made virtual contact with Hoffman, who detectives said, lied about his age, claiming he was 19.

During that time, detectives report Hoffman asked for nude images of the juvenile decoy and prepositioned himself in an attempt to engage in sexual acts.

Following the investigation, Hoffman was arrested on May 19, 2022, and was charged with using computer services to solicit certain illegal acts while misrepresenting age and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

While Hoffman was under arrest, a search warrant was issued for his cell phone. Forensic technicians discovered more than 100 videos of sexual child abuse, including infants, computer-generated images of child sexual abuse material and videos of bestiality, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Additionally, they say that Hoffman shared more than 100 videos of sex abuse material with other people.

Hoffman was taken into custody again on Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Brandon after an arrest warrant was obtained.

New charges he faces include 100 counts of out-of-state transmission of child porn by electronic device, 100 counts of possession of child porn, 10 or more images and content of images, four counts of possession of child porn, realistic computer-generated videos of porn, and two counts of filming, distributing or possessing images or videos of sexual activity with an animal.

However, the investigation did not end there. Detectives carried out a residential search warrant and found more child abuse material, the sheriff's office said.

While already in custody, detectives learned that Hoffman allegedly engaged in sexual activities with juveniles.

"Three victims were found and able to give detectives more information as to the illegal activities and victimization they endured by Hoffman," the sheriff's office said.

Added to his list of charges were charges of possession of child porn, promotion of sexual performance by a child, traveling to meet a minor after using computer services to solicit certain illegal acts, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, transmission of harmful material to a minor and use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

Hoffman, who is still in jail, has bond set at $3,080,500.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the suspect who were used in his disturbing criminal acts," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "These kinds of investigations are not easy for our detectives, who are subjected to the worst things a person can see, and then must go home and live a normal life in our communities.

"They are the heroes who sacrifice in order to find and rescue the victims of these predators, and work to ensure they have a chance at justice within our legal system."