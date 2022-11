The sheriff's office said the shooter has been taken into custody.

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an argument overnight in Brandon.

The shooting happened on Harmony Lane near East Brandon Boulevard.

The shooter and the man knew each other, Merissa Lynn, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said. It is not clear what their relationship is.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident.