Man arrested after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

The sheriff's office said there were no serious injuries.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 38-year-old man was arrested after dragging a deputy with his car, prompting the deputy to fire his weapon Wednesday afternoon in Sarasota, according to a news release.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened as deputies attempted to pull over Brandon Sharp for speeding in a school zone.

Deputies said around 2:14 p.m., Sharp was seen going 37 mph in a 20-mph school zone near Kinnan Elementary School. After making a U-turn to go east on Tallevast Road, Sharp was eventually stopped by two deputies.

When the deputies approached Sharp's car, he rolled up his window, which caused one of the deputies to try to open the driver's door to get him out, authorities said.

"As this was happening, he accelerated, and the deputy was pinned by the car door, knocked to the pavement, and dragged. The deputy recovered and fired two shots from an issued firearm at the vehicle as it drove away. Both projectiles struck the vehicle and did not strike the driver," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Sharp led deputies on a chase to his home, where deputies say he refused to get out of his car or comply with commands. Eventually, Sharp's window was smashed and he was pulled out of the car.

Authorities said Sharp resisted arrest and was tased.

The 38-year-old was charged with speeding in a school zone, fleeing to elude, obstruction and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.