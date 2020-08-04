BRANDON, Fla. — The search is on for a man accused of stabbing a person and cutting another before driving off.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area around Lumsden Avenue, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 34-year-old Erick Josue Santiago got into a fight with two people and stabbed one of them several times with a knife. Investigators say he then turned to cut another person before taking their 2000 Toyota Camry.
Surveillance pictures of the car showed dent damage on the driver's side, and the passenger-side mirror and front hub cap are missing. It has Florida tag NPRG44.
Anyone with information about Santiago's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
"Santiago is considered armed and dangerous and the public should avoid making direct contact," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release.
