BRANDON, Fla. — The search is on for a man accused of stabbing a person and cutting another before driving off.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area around Lumsden Avenue, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 34-year-old Erick Josue Santiago got into a fight with two people and stabbed one of them several times with a knife. Investigators say he then turned to cut another person before taking their 2000 Toyota Camry.

Surveillance pictures of the car showed dent damage on the driver's side, and the passenger-side mirror and front hub cap are missing. It has Florida tag NPRG44.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Santiago's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

"Santiago is considered armed and dangerous and the public should avoid making direct contact," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release.

