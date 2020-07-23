Police: Bartow man watched, followed before being shot from a moving car

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

BARTOW, Fla. — The Bartow Police have arrested Cheyanne Prentice, 24, and Elvin Brea, 25, in the shooting of a man they followed from a Circle K.

According to police, around 11 p.m. on July 10, officers were called out to a shooting in the area of Indica Court and Parker Street.

During an investigation, officers determined the man was shopping inside a Circle K when Prentice and Brea arrived. Police say Prentice went inside the store while Brea stayed outside before walking up to the window motioning for her to exit.

A while later, the man left the store on his bike and the duo followed him in their car, according to a release.

Once on South Floral Avenue, Prentice is accused of swerving toward the man in an attempt to hit him. The pursuit continued onto Parker Street where the car is said to have sped up to get beside the man.

That's when police say Brea extended his arm out of the car, shooting the man in the torso before taking off.

The man was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brea and Prentice are facing charges of attempted murder in the first-degree. Prentice faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Brea faces an additional charge of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.