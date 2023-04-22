Brevard deputies searching for 22-year-old escaped inmate

Authorities say Nathan Barker may be heading to Volusia County.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from a corrections facility Friday evening in Brevard County.

Nathan Barker, 22, fled the Florida Department of Correction Work Release Camp in Sharpes and went toward an unknown direction from Camp Road in Cocoa, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say he may be heading to Volusia County, which is where he is originally from.

Barker was reportedly last seen wearing a fluorescent green clothing and work uniform and had an ankle monitor but deputies believe he has removed the GPS.

"If you know where we can find Barker, please let us know immediately as our K-9’s love the taste of escaped convicts," the sheriff's office wrote in the Facebook post. "I’ve been told they taste like chicken that flew the coop!!"

The 22-year-old has an active warrant for escape and has previously been charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.