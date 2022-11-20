29-year-old man accused of running across I-95 to escape from Brevard County deputies

Zachary Sibert was driving 110 miles per hour on 1-95 when a deputy stopped him for speeding, authorities say.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man attempted to escape from deputies in Brevard County by running across Interstate 95 after he was pulled over for speeding, authorities say.

Zachary Sibert was driving 110 miles per hour on 1-95 when a deputy stopped him for speeding, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

After he was stopped, Sibert ran across the interstate to escape from the deputy.

"Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his drivers license was suspended," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote on the post. "Instead of stopping the car like a normal adult, Sibert decided to play 'frogger' across I-95!!"

The dash camera on the deputy's car showed the 29-year-old waiting for a semi-truck to pass before he could completely cross the interstate as he said "I'm sorry" to the deputy while running away.

Sibert reportedly spent a short time hiding in Buffer Preserve where he found a car and told the driver that he would pay him for a ride back to where he left his car on the interstate.

However, law enforcement in the area found the 29-year-old in the backseat of the car.

"All of that for driving with a suspended license!!," Ivey wrote on the post. "Hopefully Sibert enjoys his stay at the 'Brevard Big House' and while there, starts to learn that if you run from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office you are only going to jail tired!!"

The sheriff's office said nobody was injured during the chase to find Sibert.