FHP: Drunk driver who killed couple in Florida captured almost 14 years later in Mexico

He's charged with DUI manslaughter.

FROSTPROOF, Fla — A wanted Frostproof driver, charged in a June 2007 crash that killed a couple, has been captured in Mexico.

Investigators say Brian Dale Andrews, who was 29 when the crash happened, left the United States to avoid prosecution.

Florida Highway Patrol says Andrews' blood-alcohol content was 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit, when he reportedly jumped the median along U.S. Highway 27 just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County.

The crash killed Danny and Patricia McCown. Their family has been seeking justice since.

In the nearly 14 years since, Trooper Chris Wells and other investigators did not let up their search for Andrews.

A recent anonymous tip let Wells know about a possible sighting southwest of Mexico City. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Andrews was arrested on June 21 and returned Wednesday to the U.S.

The now 43-year-old will face two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license suspended involving a death and one count of DUI property damage.