Crime

FHP: Wrong man arrested for killing Florida couple in drunk driving crash

The man who was arrested has warrants from Arkansas and Missouri.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The man who was arrested in Mexico on Monday for killing a Florida couple back in 2007 is actually a different fugitive authorities were searching for, Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say Ernest McBride identified himself as Brian Dale Andrews, who investigators say fled the country after being charged in a crash that killed Danny and Patricia McCown 14 years ago in Polk County. 

FHP says Andrews' blood-alcohol content was 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit, when he reportedly jumped the median along U.S. Highway 27 just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County. 

An anonymous tip led federal authorities near Mexico City where U.S. Marshals Service arrested the man who said he was Andrews on Monday before returning him Wednesday to the U.S.

However, authorities are now saying the man they thought was Andrews was actually McBride --- a man who has warrants from Arkansas and Missouri.

Troopers say, despite "similar physical characteristics," McBride's fingerprints did not match with Andrews'. 

FHP says it is continuing its search for Andrews and asks anyone with information to contact authorities at 813-558-1800.

