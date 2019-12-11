Two law enforcement sources tell First Coast News that Brianna Williams, the mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, is in life-threatening condition after she reportedly tried to kill herself.

The sources say police were en route to arrest Brianna Williams on Tuesday around the time when the incident happened. It is unknown how she harmed herself, but she is hospitalized, the sources say.

Earlier on Tuesday, search teams involving multiple agencies found human remains between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama where the search for Taylor Williams expanded. Officials haven't identified the body.

Brianna Williams was named a person of interest in the disappearance of her daughter, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said on Monday.

She reported her daughter missing last Wednesday around 7:20 a.m. Upon investigating, an AMBER Alert was issued for Taylor Williams. After a day of talking with police, she stopped cooperating in the investigation, Mike Williams said.

Brianna Williams is a Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy and works at NAS Jacksonville.

