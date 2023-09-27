Brooks Houck was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. He was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — An arrest has been made in connection to the 2015 disappearance of a Bardstown mother of five.

Brooks Houck was arrested on Wednesday morning and is facing charges "stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation," according to an FBI Louisville news release.

He was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents. His bond is set at $10 million cash. He's also ordered to not have any contact with the family of Crystal Rogers.

Brooks Houck was Crystal Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and has been considered the main suspect in her case since the beginning. His property has been searched multiple times.

He also made headlines last year when he was arrested for what turned out to be several traffic violations. He was ordered to pay a series of fines and was soon released.

Now, eight years after Rogers' disappearance, he is in custody for charges relating to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

Authorities say Houck's indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during his arraignment on Oct. 5 in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

FBI Louisville's statement on Houck's arrest:

In coordination with the Kentucky State Police, other local and federal law enforcement partners, FBI Louisville has been laser-focused on our commitment to hold accountable those that were responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Today, we take the first step in making good on that promise. FBI Louisville and the Kentucky State Police have arrested Brooks Houck without incident on charges stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation. The Houck indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during Houck’s arraignment in early October in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

The Ellis family's statement on Houck's arrest:

Today represents a significant milestone in the lives of so many. It is hard to express the many emotions our family is feeling. We have prayed fervently for eight years that this day would come for Sherry Ballard. The strength, bravery, and fidelity Sherry has exhibited these past eight years has continually renewed our families resolve. Today we rejoice with Sherry and Crystal’s family and friends. The announcement of today’s arrest is one we have all hoped and prayed for. It has been ten disconcerting years since Jason’s murder. Moving forward with no answers or justice has been disheartening. We applaud the FBI, law enforcement, and prosecutors for countless hours and unrelenting dedication to these cases in Bardstown and Nelson County. Today we celebrate that justice is being served for Crystal and are optimistic that answers are around the corner for Jason.

Kentucky Sen. Jimmy Higdon's statement on Houck's arrest:

Crystal Rogers’ disappearance is a cross the Rogers and Ballard family has had to bear for almost a decade, and that suffering has been compounded by more questions than answers as to why she’s no longer with us.

I hope the latest developments in this case will finally lead to answers for the community, justice for Crystal and closure for the family.

My prayers remain with the Rogers and Ballard family and all who’ve struggled throughout this case. I ask everyone to join in and continue to show love and support for those hurting and all the law enforcement agencies working so hard to find the truth behind Crystal’s disappearance.

Crystal Rogers disappeared in Bardstown, Ky. eight years ago. Despite numerous search warrants and interviews over the years, there has been little to shed light on the case.

In August 2020, the FBI took over her case. Three years later, they made their first arrest in connection to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

In August 2023, Nelson County man Joseph Lawson was arrested in connection to Crystal Rogers' disappearance. He was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Soon after the first arrest, WHAS11 Investigative Journalist Shay McAlister released a story on a possible link between Joseph Lawson and Brooks Houck.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.