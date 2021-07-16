Deputies: Man rams truck into crowd outside bar, passerby intervenes to stop him

Three people were hurt.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville man intentionally plowed his truck into a group of people outside the bar he'd been asked to leave, authorities say.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 1:45 a.m. Friday at Rebar on Broad Street.

Deputies say 32-year-old Michael Murphy caused a disturbance at the bar before getting into his truck and doing doughnuts in the parking lot and onto the street.

"During this time, Murphy crashed into numerous vehicles and then purposely ran into a group of people who were standing outside the establishment," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

Two of them suffered broken bones and were taken to the hospital. A third was airlifted to a trauma center. All are expected to survive.

Investigators say a passerby intervened during the mayhem – using his own car to ram Murphy's truck, causing it to collide with a guardrail.

Deputies say Murphy tried to get away when they arrived, but they were able to arrest him. He was charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Murphy was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he's being held in lieu of $44,000 bond.