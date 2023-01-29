2 people hospitalized after Brooksville deputy-involved shooting

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says no deputies were hurt during the shooting.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Brooksville on Sunday, authorities say.

Deputies arrived at a home on Cobb Road after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A physical disturbance was happening in the yard and one of the people involved fired at least one shot at the deputies, according to law enforcement.

One or more deputies reportedly returned fire striking two people. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office says no deputies were hurt.