Sheriff's Office: Brooksville kennel operator arrested after 11 puppies found dead in garbage cans

The investigation began when dogs sold from the location died of canine parvovirus within days of being purchased.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An animal kennel in Hernando County will no longer be able to sell dogs after its operator was charged with 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Deputies say Jian Karlos Ortiz Mendez, 34, runs Golden Kennel LLC on Weatherly Road in Brooksville. According to law enforcement, it had been under investigation for selling sick puppies.

The sheriff's office said some of the puppies died of canine parvovirus within days of being sold.

Deputies and animal enforcement officers arrived with an inspection warrant just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, but they say they were met with resistance from Ortiz Mendez. The sheriff's office said he initially refused to allow an animal enforcement officer full access to the puppies. In the meantime, the officer was able to spot a "very sick puppy" on the floor, according to a press release.

The officer questioned Ortiz Mendez who said his veterinarian "was aware," the release said.

In addition to the sick puppy that was spotted, the sheriff's office says 11 dead puppies were found in garbage cans on the property. And another eight living puppies were exhibiting signs of canine parvo, according to investigators. Those ones were seized and sent to local veterinary offices for treatment.

Remaining on the property are 138 dogs that will be cared for by the kennel staff. Ortiz Mendez's kennel license will be revoked by authorities at Hernando County Animal Services, according to the sheriff's office.

An additional misdemeanor count of animal neglect was filed against Ortiz Mendez after investigators say they discovered a lack of water for the kennel dogs.

His bond was set at $23,000.

Golden Kennel LLC searched 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7