Brooksville man charged, accused of exposing himself to teen girls

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville man is behind bars after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said he exposed himself to two teenage girls on Halloween night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven gas station on Broad Street near Daniel Avenue on a report of a man exposing himself. They were able to catch up with the man, later identified as Jesse Hunt, 43, walking south on Broad Street, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Hunt was immediately detained at the scene.

The teen girls told the sheriff's office they were walking with their uncle in the area when Hunt approached them and allegedly asked for a light for his pipe.

The three declined his request, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said, then continued to walk to the gas station. Once the teen girls' uncle walked into 7-Eleven, the sheriff's office said Hunt began "yelling profanities at the two girls who remained outside."

That's when Hunt allegedly "exposed his genitals," according to authorities.

The girls' uncle walked outside and began yelling at Hunt who then ran away.

Hunt was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on two counts of indecent exposure of sexual organs and lewd and lascivious exhibition.