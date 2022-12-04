Brooksville sees second bank robbery in a week

Authorities believe the suspects in custody are connected to the first robbery that happened on Tuesday at Cadence Bank.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — In a video posted to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Al Nienhuis says was a bank robbery in Brooksville just before 11 a.m. Thursday at Synovus Bank.

It's the second bank robbery in Brooksville this week.

Shortly after the robbery, authorities conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 41, just north of Hernando Oaks, and took two suspects into custody. Authorities say they believe the suspects were responsible for this robbery as well as the robbery that happened Tuesday morning at Cadence Bank.

After the first robbery, investigators said they were looking for a man wearing black jogging pants and a gray hoodie seen carrying a black bag. He was described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, and in his early 20s.

It's unclear if both suspects were involved in the first robbery, but authorities believe at least one was.