Brother of former Bucs player wanted in youth coach death

Yaqub Salik Talib, brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is reportedly a suspect in a shooting that killed a man.

LANCASTER, Texas — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Salik Talib is wanted in connection with the Saturday night shooting that left a man dead, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Authorities have not yet identified the man, but family and friends say he was a coach.

Yaqub Talib was not in custody as of late Sunday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Associated Press sent a message seeking updated information Monday on the search for him.

Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football.”

Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team.

Coaches with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons identified the man killed as 43-year-old coach Mike Hickmon, WFAA reported. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.