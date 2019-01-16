CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pair of brothers were arrested at the same time on child pornography charges when deputies served a search warrant last week, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported.

Allan Gerald Osborne, 72, and Ralph William Osborne, 67, both of Ontario, Canada, were arrested Friday.

According to affidavits, detectives learned child porn was being downloaded through a peer-to-peer network, and a subpoena to the internet provider turned up an address in Clearwater where the men lived. A search warrant was obtained.

Allen Osborne told detectives he had downloaded child pornography but had deleted it, the affidavit said. However, a forensic examination of his laptop turned up linked files that matched child porn, detectives said.

He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $20,000.

Ralph Osborne's laptop was examined and multiple files containing child pornography was found, detectives said. He has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

His bail was set at $420,000.

Both men remain at the Pinellas County Jail, according to jail records.

