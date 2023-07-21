Video: Man attacks person during argument over movie theater seats in Broward County

A 65-year-old man was left with several injuries to his head and face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office's violent crimes unit are searching for a man they say attacked another person in a movie theater on Monday in Pompano Beach.

In a news release, the agency explained a night at the movies turned violent. Shortly before 10 p.m., a 65-year-old man arrived with his wife at the movie theater off of N Federal Highway.

The man had bought VIP tickets that included advance seating for the film, deputies explain. But when they got inside the theater, they reportedly found a man and woman sitting in the seats.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man nicely asked the people in the seats to move. But instead of agreeing, this is when witnesses explain the man sitting became aggressive.

The unknown man stood up and got into the 65-year-old's face, the sheriff's office explains. He was forced to take a step back with the close proximity, causing him to end up standing on the stairs in the aisle of the theater.

Video surveillance captured the moment the argument turned physical.

"In the heated moment, the victim loses his balance and falls down the steps," deputies explain. "The subject is seen standing above the 63-year-old victim repeatedly punching him in the face until witnesses rushed to the victim’s aid and pulled the subject off him."

The unknown man and woman eventually left the theater.

The 65-year-old man was left with several injuries to his head and face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.