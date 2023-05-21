Bryan Kohberger pleads not guilty in Moscow murders case

The aftermath of the murders

“People want to understand the ‘why’ and that has not been articulated here,” said Seattle University Professor of Law Deirdre Bowen.



Brown said it may be some time before the case goes to trial – with much to be decided beforehand. It's likely the defense will advocate for a change of venue.



“This is a case that has captured national attention to be sure but one of the reasons to do a change of venue is not to find people who are absolutely unfamiliar with the case but to perhaps find a location where they’re less emotionally invested or attached to the case,” Bowen said.



And then there’s the potential for the state to pursue the death penalty – a decision that will need to be made before the case goes to trial – a sentence that experts say could slow down the legal process.



“During the sentencing phase the state would also have to demonstrate that the crime is of such an egregious type that the evidence reaches a level that the death penalty is warranted – so it would be a much more drawn out trial to address both of these phases before he would be convicted of the death penalty,” Bowen said.