Lee County sheriff: Homeowner punches burglary suspect twice in the face

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida homeowner punched a man twice in the face after finding him in his home on Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office explained on Facebook.

On Saturday, deputies were sent to a home on Fort Myers Beach after receiving a call about a burglary in progress.

The sheriff's office said in a statement the homeowner was at a neighbor's house when he was alerted that his door was "locked, unlocked and locked again."

"The homeowner returned to his residence and confronted the suspect, Richard Miller Jr, 64, in the living room," the agency explained. "Miller Jr. ran towards the homeowner, at which point the homeowner struck him in the face in self-defense.

"Miller Jr. attempted to flee a second time, at which point the homeowner struck him again."

Once deputies arrived at the home, Miller Jr. was arrested. Law enforcement also learned that he reportedly had gone through cabinets and used a bathroom.

"I commend this homeowner for his courageous actions while defending his property. With his assistance, my deputies were able to arrest a man targeting those impacted by Hurricane Ian," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

"This burglary suspect found a new place to lay his head at night, the Marceno Motel."