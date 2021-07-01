Attendant fired, arrested after confrontation with student on Polk County school bus

The 15-year-old student was also taken into custody.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A substitute school bus attendant and a student got into an argument that turned physical aboard a school bus Wednesday in Polk County, investigators say.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested 68-year-old Algarene Richards and a 15-year-old male student, both of whom are from Lake Wales.

Deputies say the bus was taking students home from Frostproof Middle-Senior High School when a dispute between the pair escalated, and they "battered each other."

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. while the bus was approaching the intersection of Freedlander Road and Sally Street in unincorporated Lake Wales.

"Students have no right to become physically violent with a school board employee. Similarly, adults who are in a position of authority cannot use excessive physical violence against a student. In this case, the facts demonstrated that both involved should be criminally charged," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement.

The teen was charged with battery on a school official and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Richards, on the other hand, was charged with child abuse.

"She has a criminal history that includes 3 batteries, 3 aggravated assaults with a weapon, a dangerous discharge of a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, and shoplifting," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Richards has worked as a substitute bus attendant with Polk County Public Schools since Sept. 13, 2019. The district fired her Wednesday.

“We hold ourselves, our employees and our students to the highest of standards of behavior and respect for one another," Deputy Superintendent John Hill wrote in a statement. "Violence of any kind will not be tolerated. We thank the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their swift and thorough response to this incident.”

