Businesses damaged, 4 fires reported after Minneapolis riots

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to four fires overnight as looting and rioting rocked downtown Minneapolis.

The unrest came after rumors circulating around an apparent suicide while a man was surrounded by Minneapolis police officers, and days after Kenosha, Wisconsin police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in the back.

The fires happened at Brit's Pub on Nicollet Mall, a Tires Plus located at 1103 W. Lake St., a Walgreens on the 4000 block of Chicago Ave. and the China Wok located on the 2000 block of 27th Ave. S.

Minneapolis Fire says two people who live above the China Wok had to be rescued. One person was rescued from the roof and another from a second floor window using ladders.

No one was injured or killed in these fires, and they're all currently under investigation.

Unrest started in Minneapolis Wednesday night after untrue rumors about a police shooting on Nicollet Mall began circulating on social media.

According to police, officers were approaching a homicide suspect who was standing in front of a building on Nicollet Mall. Surveillance video shows the suspect appear to pull out a gun and shoot himself.

Minneapolis police released the video Wednesday, but on Thursday removed it after "feedback from the community."

A statement released on Twitter reads in part, "we have removed the video due to the graphic nature and out of respect to the individual, his family and the community."

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said officers were not involved in any deadly use of force, despite the rumors on social media.

Arradondo estimates 500 people were in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night. Multiple stores were damaged, had windows smashed and were looted.

The unrest comes three months after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and days after Kenosha, Wisconsin police shot Jacob Blake multiple times in the back.

A citywide curfew went into effect around 10:45 p.m. and was lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.