ORLANDO, Fla.— A bystander at an Orlando Walmart tackled a registered sex offender accused of grabbing a girl’s butt, WKMG-CBS Orlando said.

Deputies said surveillance video shows David Kelly, 42, grabbing a girl’s butt more than once.

The girl and her family were at a Walmart when she went to the toy aisle, WKMG reports.

The girl told deputies an “ugly” man walked up to her, grabbed her butt, walked away and then came back and grabbed her again, according to WKMG.

The girl told her parents what happened, and they told the Walmart loss prevention officer on duty, WKMG reports. The loss prevention officer called the sheriff’s office and then went looking for the suspect.

WKMG said the loss prevention officer spotted Kelly in the parking lot and tried to stop him as he took off. That was when a bystander tackled Kelly and pinned him to the ground until deputies arrived on the scene, according to WKMG.

Kelly is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 years old.

